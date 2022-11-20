 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
King Charles will abdicate after his 80th birthday, claims

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

King Charles, who will be officially crowned at London's Westminster Abbey next May, will rule until the age of 80, it is claimed.

Charles, 74, automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, but the grand coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla, who will be crowned queen consort, will take place on May 6, 2023.

According to a report by IBT, Queen Elizabeth had allegedly ordered her eldest son King Charles to only rule until the age of 80.

The report, citing unverified sources, further claims prior to her death, the Queen had also gave rules for Charles to follow as the new monarch.

King Charles celebrated his 74th birthday on November 14, that only leaves him six more years on the throne if the claims about Queen’s orders are true.

