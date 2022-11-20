 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's defence of word ‘woke’ ripped apart: 'colossal negative force'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle’s defence of the word woke in her podcast was recently ripped apart by GB News’ Mark Dolan.

The Duchess of Sussex on her popular podcast said ‘woke’ means alert to Injustice in society, especially racism.

Reacting to her remarks, Mark said: “Almost anyone in their right mind is alert to Injustice in society especially racism in that sense we're all woke, dear.”

He continued: “The reality is that how we Now understand the term woke is the very opposite of being caring and empathetic and a good person.”

Mark said: “Woke means to drag acts performing in School classrooms, woke is banning books music and art, woke is putting a trigger warning at the start of George Orwell's 1984, rewriting Shakespeare and cancelling an episode of Faulty Towers which ironically contained a strong and rather clever and subtle anti-racist message.”

Mark said being woke means “prioritizing your feelings over the facts the prioritizing of what you call yourself over science.”

“It's the opposite given its obsession with skin colour and the demonization of those with the wrong kind. Woke is the dilution and erasing of women and the removal of their hard-earned rights and safety provisions.”

He expressed: “I hope that clears up what woke is Megan, (it’s) far from being something to be proud of. Woke is a colossal negative force in modern society which I believe threatens to bring down the West.

“If we're not careful we are at war with woke and it's a war we've got to win,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt describes ‘Babylon’ director Damien Chazelle ‘one of the greats’

Brad Pitt describes ‘Babylon’ director Damien Chazelle ‘one of the greats’
RFK daughter Kerry Kennedy's remarks put Prince Harry, Meghan in trouble

RFK daughter Kerry Kennedy's remarks put Prince Harry, Meghan in trouble
Olivia Wilde hits the red carpet for first time since split from Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde hits the red carpet for first time since split from Harry Styles
Prince Andrew took secret luxury vacation to Bahrain last week: Details

Prince Andrew took secret luxury vacation to Bahrain last week: Details
Michael J. Fox awarded honorary Oscar

Michael J. Fox awarded honorary Oscar
‘Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o drops glimpse of intense underwater training

‘Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o drops glimpse of intense underwater training

King Charles 'upset' with Princess Anne, Prince Edward amid royal shakeup

King Charles 'upset' with Princess Anne, Prince Edward amid royal shakeup

Kate Middleton to wear her wedding tiara next week?

Kate Middleton to wear her wedding tiara next week?
Princess Charlene celebrates Monaco’s National Day with her twins: See

Princess Charlene celebrates Monaco’s National Day with her twins: See
Queen Elizabeth was saved from getting pulled into ‘full-blown constitutional crisis’

Queen Elizabeth was saved from getting pulled into ‘full-blown constitutional crisis’
‘Stranger Things’ star vows to ‘protect’ Millie Bobby Brown from ‘destructive’ fame

‘Stranger Things’ star vows to ‘protect’ Millie Bobby Brown from ‘destructive’ fame
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘hate figures’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘hate figures’