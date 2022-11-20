King Charles to ditch Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas tradition?

file footage

King Charles is tipped to ditch his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s holiday tradition of a live Christmas speech, as per a royal expert.

Queen Elizabeth famously marked Christmas each year with a special address to the British people, with reports suggesting that the occasion was always very formal at royal residences, with the family ‘curtsying and bowing’ to the Queen.

Talking to OK! Magazine, expert Jennie Bond suggested that King Charles may break from traditional and make Christmas more informal and may even skip the late Queen’s iconic Christmas speech.

Bond said: “It will be full of nostalgia and some good measure of sadness. There’s going to be that empty place where the Queen sat. I presume Charles will not sit there unless they choose to leave it empty.”

She continued: “It will have all the usual traditions of a Sandringham gathering. The family will gather but they’ll be lacking their matriarch. It’s always a sad time when you have your first Christmas without the main person. Like every other family, they will get used to it but it’ll be slightly different.”

Bond then shared that she thinks while Charles may have a Christmas speech, he might not deliver it to the nation live as his late mother did.

“I’m sure he’ll record it a few days before and it’s bound to have some reflection on their loss," Bond added, also suggesting that all royal family members may not tune in.

“Most families by then will be recovering from their large meal and the day’s festive celebrations. I suspect it will be less formal. It’ll be a bit less buttoned up," she added.