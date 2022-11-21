Will Smith wins heart with his kind gesture at ‘Emancipation’ set

Will Smith melted hearts with his kind move on the sets of his hotly released movie Emancipation.

The King Richard star paid money from his own pocket to people playing dead bodies lying on the ground in intense heat on the film set.

The director of the historical action film, Antoine Fuqua, made the revelation about Smith in his interview with Vanity Fair.

“He was kind to everyone on the set. Will would go around and hug and shake hands – we had 300-something extras and military. Marines,” The Equalizer director said.

“He’s funny. He’s fun. We had certain extras that were the dead bodies in the graves, and he would go give them money for lying there in that heat of over 100 degrees,” he added.

Fuqua went on to say that he has “nothing but amazing things” to say about Smith “really genuinely,” before adding, “You can ask anybody that worked on the movie, they’ll tell you the same.”

“Nicest person I’ve ever met in my life,” the director gushed over the Hollywood superstar.

The movie marks the return of Smith to the screen after his headline-making controversy during the Oscars 2022 when he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage.