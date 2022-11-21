Prince Harry thanks Elton John for being friends with Archie, Lilibet

file footage

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle paid a special heartfelt tribute to English singer Elton John during a show on his farewell tour as part of a special programme on Disney+.

As per Express UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the celebs roped in to pay a tribute to Sir Elton John in a special farewell programme Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger ahead of his farewell show.

Meghan and Harry’s sweet farewell message, sandwiched between singer Tony Bennett and US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden’s clip, began with the Duchess of Sussex sharing that she and Harry had the chance to watch Sir Elton perform on his farewell tour.

Meghan said: “Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations and that we are just so proud of you and that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also.”

Prince Harry then joined in, talking of the close bond that Sir Elton shared with his mother, and added: “And thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades, thank you for being the friend that you were for my mum, thank you for being our friend, thank you for being friend to our kids and thank you for entertaining people around the world.”

“Even though this is officially your retirement, this won't be your last gig, we know that, but we love you and congratulations on an incredible career,” he concluded with Meghan blowing a kiss into the camera.

The heartwarming tribute came just months before Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare hits bookshelves across the globe; the memoir is slated for a January 10, 2023 release.