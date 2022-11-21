 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele had 'hissy fit' over her suite in Caesar Palace

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

FileFootage

Adele is all over the news as she returns with her postponed Las Vegas residency on Friday but the singer sparked yet another controversy leaving Caesar Palace embarrassed.

The Easy On Me singer allegedly refused to stay at the Palazzo Suits at the Rio Casino for her duration.

An insider told the Daily Mail: “It’s not clear what caused the move, but obviously it is unusual for Adele not to be staying at Caesars and locally gossip has been spreading.

"Vegas is well used to divas, and I am sure that the feeling is that whatever makes her feel comfortable is OK, but this is embarrassing for Caesars."

Another source claimed that the Hello hit-maker had a “hissy fit” over her room at the venue as she was expecting to be offered a pad in the Augustus Tower. 

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham cheers for World Cup opening ceremony amid ambassadorship backlash

David Beckham cheers for World Cup opening ceremony amid ambassadorship backlash
Is 'Knives Out' available on Netflix ahead of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'?

Is 'Knives Out' available on Netflix ahead of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'?
Brooklyn Beckham invites trolls as makes 'experimental' new martini

Brooklyn Beckham invites trolls as makes 'experimental' new martini
Letitia Wright says she is 'so afraid to lose people' after death of Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright says she is 'so afraid to lose people' after death of Chadwick Boseman
Taylor Swift says music keeps her happy while accepting 2022 AMAs top honor

Taylor Swift says music keeps her happy while accepting 2022 AMAs top honor
King Charles brings 'stability to UK' that US 'doesn't have'

King Charles brings 'stability to UK' that US 'doesn't have'
How did Bruce Lee die? Mystery of kung fu legend’s death could finally be solved

How did Bruce Lee die? Mystery of kung fu legend’s death could finally be solved
Americans restless to welcome their superstar Kate Middleton amid Harry, Meghan's new stunt

Americans restless to welcome their superstar Kate Middleton amid Harry, Meghan's new stunt
Netflix 'The Crown' Dominic West, Olivia Williams share their experience, more

Netflix 'The Crown' Dominic West, Olivia Williams share their experience, more
Harry Styles ditched Olivia Wilde due to negative press associated with her: Insider

Harry Styles ditched Olivia Wilde due to negative press associated with her: Insider

Meghan Markle emerges as Democrats top female choice for US Presidential race

Meghan Markle emerges as Democrats top female choice for US Presidential race

Vittoria Ceretti slams ‘nepo baby’ Lily-Rose Depp, asks her to appreciate her privileges

Vittoria Ceretti slams ‘nepo baby’ Lily-Rose Depp, asks her to appreciate her privileges