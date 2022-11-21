 
Aubrey Plaza talks about hosting the Oscars next year

Aubrey Plaza talks about hosting the Oscars next year

Aubrey Plaza has expressed her wish to host the next Oscar ceremony in a recent interview.

On November 19, Aubrey exclusively told Enews, "I'm really good at hosting, In fact, I pitched myself for the Academy Awards, but they didn't go for it. They already got what's his name, Jimmy Kimmel? Maybe for next year."

Since Aubrey is known for her practical jokes, she was asked in the interview whether she was serious about her decision. To which she replied, "Of course."

The 38 year old actress clarified, "No political bulls--t, Just good old-fashioned honoring films and the magic of movies. You know, I'm the Billy Crystal of this generation, and everybody tells me that."

Meanwhile, Aubrey is currently filming Francis Ford Coppola's latest epic Megalopolis alongside Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf and Dustin Hoffman.

