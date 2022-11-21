Brandy Set is slated to play Cinderella yet again

Brandy Set is going to play Cinderella in the classic fairytale yet again after becoming the first Black actress to portray Cinderella on screen.



In the 1997's Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Brandy Set portrayed the character of Cinderella on screen.

Disney announced on November 21 that Brandy is all to revive the role of Cinderella in the upcoming Disney+ original movie The Pocketwatch, reported from Enews.

A recent installment in the Descendants franchise, The Pocketwatch will also see Rita Ora play the Queen of Hearts, according to Disney, who "rules over the kingdom of Wonderland with an iron fist."

Aside from Brandy and Rita, cast members include Descendants 2 and Descendants 3 star China Anne McClain, Gabby Duran, the Unsittables' Kylie Cantrall, and Dara Reneé of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

According to the streamer, "The bold new story of The Pocketwatch returns to these lands, and also takes audiences through the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in Alice in Wonderland."

Brandy was cast alongside Whitney Housten, who played Fairy Godmother in 1997's Cinderella.

More details on the upcoming movie will be shared in due time by Disney.