AMA addresses Chris Brown’s cancelled Michael Jackson tribute

Chris Brown's AMA cancellation had nothing to do with him apparently.

The American Music Award Production Company broke its silence on the drama surrounding Chris Brown’s performance that was to take place during the ceremony on Sunday night, November 20, 2022.

On Monday, November 21, 2022, in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, a DCP spokesperson clarified that the tribute being pulled was a matter of creative direction and no fault of Brown’s.

“Live shows change all the time, it’s the nature of this business; unfortunately, this element of the AMAs didn’t come together as we couldn’t align on the performance, to no fault of Chris Brown,” the statement read.

On Saturday, November 19th, 2022, Brown took to Instagram and posted a video from rehearsals that showed the singer perform a lengthy routine, which was supposed to be a tribute to the legendary King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Brown wrote on his IG that his set was cancelled by the organisers, claiming “they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

On Monday, Ciara got in on the conversation and shared a video that featured her in the same rehearsal space as Brown performing an impressive choreography for Thriller, leading on that she was also slated to perform for the tribute.

“MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all! Thriller 40th Anniversary. @ChrisBrownOfficial you’re a rare breed of this generation. Always fun to rock with you,” the Level Up crooner wrote.

The ceremony went on without the MJ tribute on Sunday night, while Chris Brown did not attend the show altogether. Even though he was a no-show, the Forever crooner won 'Favourite Male R&B Artist' category against Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd.

However, Brown’s win at the award show garnered boos instead of applause. Kelly Rowland, who announced the winner for the category, accepted the award on his behalf and quieted the crowd in defence of the singer.

“Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” Rowland said, before responding to some booing and unclear shouts from the audience.

“Excuse me, chill out,” she continued. “But I want to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great music, and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award and bring it to you, I love you! Congratulations, and congratulations to all the nominees in this category.” More unclear shouts from the audience followed.

