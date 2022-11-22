 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shed 'artificial tear' from 'left eye' at Queen funeral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Meghan Markle has a special talent to produce fake tears, says royal biographer.

The Duchess of Sussex is accused of forcefully crying over the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London this year.

Angela Levin references to a 2014 of the former actress at Soho House Toronto how she can fake cry "so well".

Ms Levin told TalkTV: "Meghan managed an artificial tear or at least I think it was.

"She said the one thing she's learned is how to cry out of her left eye.

"Count to four she said to the person and watch me and a tear came down.

"Not all actresses can make tears.

Mr Levin added: "You hate this monarchy, you don't want to come, you don't want anything to do with it and yet you're hanging on to the titles and arguing non-stop for titles with your children, why?"

In her 2014 video, Meghan was asked: "Can you make yourself cry?"

The Duchess responded: "Oh I can do that so well!

"Oh my god it’s crazy. They’re like, Meghan, one tear, left eye, go!"

"Give me three seconds," the Duchess said before shedding her first tear.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew 'smuggled' Sarah Ferguson toe-sucking lover due to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew 'smuggled' Sarah Ferguson toe-sucking lover due to Jeffrey Epstein
Diana biographer says Prince William, Harry are 'Cain and Abel'

Diana biographer says Prince William, Harry are 'Cain and Abel'
Kourntey Kardashian enjoys 'smelling' Reign's old long braid: 'Will keep forever'

Kourntey Kardashian enjoys 'smelling' Reign's old long braid: 'Will keep forever'
AMA addresses Chris Brown’s cancelled Michael Jackson tribute

AMA addresses Chris Brown’s cancelled Michael Jackson tribute
Nick Cannon has 'no idea' if another baby is coming: 'Creative force'

Nick Cannon has 'no idea' if another baby is coming: 'Creative force'
Julia Fox says Kanye West 'scolded' her 'bad' manners for rejecting date

Julia Fox says Kanye West 'scolded' her 'bad' manners for rejecting date
Brandy Set is slated to play Cinderella yet again

Brandy Set is slated to play Cinderella yet again
BTS Jungkook gathers huge crowd after returning to Korea from his Historic World Cup performance

BTS Jungkook gathers huge crowd after returning to Korea from his Historic World Cup performance
'Supernatural' alum Nicki Aycox passes away at 47

'Supernatural' alum Nicki Aycox passes away at 47
Korean artist Lee Seung accuses his agency of not paying him since 2004

Korean artist Lee Seung accuses his agency of not paying him since 2004
Aubrey Plaza talks about hosting the Oscars next year

Aubrey Plaza talks about hosting the Oscars next year
Tim Allen has high regards for decade-long friend Tom Hanks

Tim Allen has high regards for decade-long friend Tom Hanks