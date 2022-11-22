Meghan Markle shed 'artificial tear' from 'left eye' at Queen funeral

Meghan Markle has a special talent to produce fake tears, says royal biographer.

The Duchess of Sussex is accused of forcefully crying over the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London this year.

Angela Levin references to a 2014 of the former actress at Soho House Toronto how she can fake cry "so well".

Ms Levin told TalkTV: "Meghan managed an artificial tear or at least I think it was.

"She said the one thing she's learned is how to cry out of her left eye.

"Count to four she said to the person and watch me and a tear came down.

"Not all actresses can make tears.

Mr Levin added: "You hate this monarchy, you don't want to come, you don't want anything to do with it and yet you're hanging on to the titles and arguing non-stop for titles with your children, why?"

In her 2014 video, Meghan was asked: "Can you make yourself cry?"

The Duchess responded: "Oh I can do that so well!

"Oh my god it’s crazy. They’re like, Meghan, one tear, left eye, go!"

"Give me three seconds," the Duchess said before shedding her first tear.

