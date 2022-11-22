 
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian focusing on personal growth amid ex Pete Davidson new romance

Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

File Footage 

Kim Kardashian has no issues with ex Pete Davidson's new romance with Emily Ratajkowski as she is just trying to focus on personal growth.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the reality TV star is “not bothered” by her ex-boyfriend’s relationship despite fans speculating that she is “insecure” about them dating.

The Skims founder is "trying to focus on herself and her kids' happiness," the source told the publication while adding that Kim “knows that things were over between her and Pete."

"She just wants everyone to live their best lives and be happy,” the insider continued. “She is trying to focus on herself and her kids' happiness.”

“She has been leaning on her very regimented and balanced work schedule, diet and fitness regimen, family routine, and more," the source shared.

"Her family acts as her rock and she loves engaging in anything and everything family related. Her kids are doing super well and feel taken care of across the board."

This comes after fans of the star speculated that she has been “bothered” by Pete and Emily’s relationship and hence sharing bold snaps on her Instagram account. 

