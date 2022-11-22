 
Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana at important diplomatic event, dazzles in chic outfit

Kate Middleton stole spotlight as she played major role in the first state visit of King Charles III's reign, looking effortlessly gorgeous wearing Princess Diana's brooch.

Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared in high spirits as she stepped out in London on Tuesday with her husband Prince William to greet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

Princess of Wales captured attention as she looked immaculate for the poignant occasion. The mother-of-three rocked an elegant tailored coat from Emelia Wickstead for the event.

Kate Middleton's coat was crafted from rich burgundy wool, which she paired perfectly with sleek pointed-toe heels and Prince William and Harry's mother Diana's feather brooch.

A royal heirloom was gifted to princess Diana when she married Charles in 1981.

Kate amazed royal fans and expert as she apparently paid special tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in the first state visit of King Charles III's reign.

