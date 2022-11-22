 
entertainment
King Charles’ rude words to a reporter caught on microphone: Details

King Charles once had a major media gaffe when his rude comments directed towards a reporter were caught on a microphone with sons Prince William and Harry also present.

Mirror UK recently shared a classic royal throwback moment from when the then-Prince of Wales Charles was holidaying with a young William and Harry in the Swiss Alps and seemingly forgot that media microphones were on before passing a particularly rude comment about one of the journalists present around.

At the time, BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell had inquired about Charles’ upcoming wedding to Camilla, now the Queen Consort, who had been known as the ‘other woman’ in his marriage to Diana for years at that point.

When asked about his impending second wedding, King Charles turned to his sons and seemingly said, “I'm very glad you heard of it anyway,” before contorting his face and adding, “Bloody people. I can't bear that man. He's so awful. He really is.”

Noticing that others may have heard his father’s remark, Prince William quickly jumped in to lighten the situation with his own cheeky remark, saying, “As long as I don't lose the rings. I have one responsibility and I'm bound to do something wrong.”

Charles’ comment towards Witchell came as no surprise, however, as the former Prince of Wales had not been a big fan of the journalist who was the first one to announce the death of his former wife Princess Diana in 1997.

Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla tied the knot in April, 2005, and have now been married for more than 17 years. 

