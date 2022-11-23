King Charles personally ordered ‘sustainable flowers’ for state banquet

file footage

King Charles reportedly made sure that the flowers used for decoration for his first state banquet as monarch were ‘sustainable’, and even personally ordered some, as per Metro News.



The banquet, which marked the first since the COVID pandemic and the death of Queen Elizabeth, came about after meticulous planning by royal staff, who were reportedly instructed by King Charles to only order ‘sustainable’ flowers for the event.

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles’ special request, saying: “They are all seasonal and from the gardens of Buckingham Palace and Windsor. They have not been flown in from around the world.”

According to reports, the state banquet was decorated using a number of different seasonal foliage, including ‘variegated berried ivy, trailing green ivy, flowering viburnum, mahonia japonica and berried cotoneaster.’

The grand table, set for 163 people, was also decorated with special flowers personally ordered by King Charles himself; it boasted 23 large flower arrangements in silver center pieces which included cyclamen, nerines, rosehips, anemones, amaryllis, chrysanthemum blooms and hydrangeas’.