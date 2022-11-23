 
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Kim Kardashian comes under fire for standing by Balenciaga amid new scandal

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Kim Kardashian was bashed by fans for standing by Balenciaga amid a heated controversy around the brand for a series of ads featuring kids.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality star dropped a gorgeous mirror selfie of her sporting a top from the Adidas x Balenciaga collaboration.

The post however created a massive buzz as fans ripped Kim apart. Taking to Reddit, fans wrote: “She's not about to denounce (expletive). They will stay quite like Astroworld.”

"Kim publicly said she would eat (expletive) to stay young. There is literally nothing she wouldn't do for fame and money! The sad part is she has much more money than she could spend in a lifetime.

“She probably lives off her money making her money and she'd still sell her soul for 1 dollar. I'd never expect her to put children in front of that!" another slammed the Skims founder.

"She's just so ignorant and vapid," a third added.

A fourth comment read: “This whole thing is really gross. Hopefully she’ll get called out for (objectifying) her own daughters, for clicks, too. They deserve so much better."

