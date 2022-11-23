Helen Mirren admits she 'loves' ex Liam Neeson 'deeply to this day'

Helen Mirren gushed over old flame Liam Neeson in a new AARP The Magazine cover story published Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022.

Mirren admitted in the interview that she still "deeply" loves the Taken actor, 70, “to this day.”

“We loved each other. We were not meant to be together in that way, but we loved each other very, very much. I love him deeply to this day. He’s such an amazing guy.”

The 77-year-old actress also revealed that “all my boyfriends had to have a shirt made by me.”

The list of men who own homemade shirts from Mirren includes Peter O'Toole, her director husband Taylor Hackford (with whom she celebrated their 25th anniversary in December 2021), and Neeson, 70, who she dated between 1980 and 1985, per People.

“I did make one for Liam, oddly enough," Mirren added in the interview when asked whether Neeson owns one of her hand-made shirts.

In a January 2018 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Neeson and Mirren said that they lived together for four years during their romance, which started after they met on the set of the 1981 fantasy film Excalibur.

"We didn't date, we lived together for four years — we were a serious item for a while," said Mirren. "Lucky me!"

Neeson, 70, gushed over the Oscar winner, recalling the first time he met her. He had admitted that it was love at first sight when it came to meeting Mirren, saying he "was smitten" with the actress.

“I remember being on the set and standing with Ciarán Hinds as Helen walked towards us dressed in her full Morgana Le Fey costume and we both went, 'Oh f---' and I was smitten," Neeson said. 'I think Ciarán was too but I was very smitten!”

Neeson’s comments had garnered some heartfelt ‘awws’ from the audience and Mirren herself as she responded, “I never knew that. You've never told me that before. It's amazing.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Neeson went on to marry actress Natasha Richardson in 1994 until she tragically passed away in 2009 after a skiing accident. Mirren has been married to director Taylor Hackford since 1997.

