 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's docuseries to premiere on December 8: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hotly-anticipated docuseries is set to premiere in the first week of December, according to new reports.

The new date for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's much-talked series comes amid rumours that massive backlash to The Crown caused Netflix to push back the release date until 2023.

Now, Page Six is reporting that the series will be dropped on 8th of the next month.

In conversation with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex, opened up on her project, saying: "It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it."

However, the name of the Harry and Meghan's docuseries, that raised eyebrows, has not yet been released.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian joins 'next gen icons' for fun TikTok video

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian joins 'next gen icons' for fun TikTok video
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘seem very much in lockstep’ since taking new role

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘seem very much in lockstep’ since taking new role
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is worth investigating, cast says

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is worth investigating, cast says
Kate Middleton 'very much in tune' with public rights amid cost crisis

Kate Middleton 'very much in tune' with public rights amid cost crisis
Kate Middleton ‘out-of-character’ signs prove she’s taking new role ‘seriously’

Kate Middleton ‘out-of-character’ signs prove she’s taking new role ‘seriously’
Alia Bhatt dishes on making a mark on international ‘arena’: ‘not staying stagnant’

Alia Bhatt dishes on making a mark on international ‘arena’: ‘not staying stagnant’
Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show

Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show

Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster problems after Taylor Swift debacle

Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster problems after Taylor Swift debacle
Wilko Johnson, Game Of Thrones star and musician, dies at 75

Wilko Johnson, Game Of Thrones star and musician, dies at 75
Kanye West showed explicit pics of Kim Kardashian to employees as ‘intimidation tactic’

Kanye West showed explicit pics of Kim Kardashian to employees as ‘intimidation tactic’
Meghan Markle had to ‘plan her own ideal wedding’?

Meghan Markle had to ‘plan her own ideal wedding’?
Twitter enraged after Will Smith is included in list with ‘abuser’ Brad Pitt

Twitter enraged after Will Smith is included in list with ‘abuser’ Brad Pitt