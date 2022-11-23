 
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘entirely different’ that what she ‘paints herself’

Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Meghan Markle is reportedly very different to what she paints herself as being.

American journalist Gloria Steinem made these revelations just recently.

She accused Meghan Markle of being “completely different from the picture” she’s portrayed herself in the media.

She made the admission while speaking last week at the Women's Media Center's 2022 Women's Media Awards.

She started by claiming, “I'm not an expert on the media, but it seems to me that she is different from the picture of her in the media.

“She's smart and funny and devoted to social issues. Maybe it's the British tabloids that are the problem.”

For those unversed, Steinem and Meghan Markle previously joined hands for a backyard chat about the importance of voting.

She also added, “For a while, we were living almost next… well, what in California counts as next door, which is like 45 minutes away. So we got to know each other.”

“I think we as human beings — or maybe living things on planet Earth, right? — are linked, not ranked. We have systems of race and gender and class that rank us, and that's actually not accurate.”

