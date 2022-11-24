Netflix releases the trailer of upcoming series 'Copenhagen Cowboy': Trailer, release date

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for upcoming Danish series Copenhagen Cowboy which is set to premiere on January 2, 2023.



The six-episode-based series is the project of famous Danish film director Nicolas Winding Refn.

Copenhagen Cowboy marks Nicolas's first debut production in his native country Denmark in his 15 years of career. The series will release in the Danish language, but later it will be available in other dubbed languages as well.

The series portrays the story of young protagonist Miu who escapes from Copenhagen's criminal netherworld for a new beginning after a lifetime of servitude and searching for justice.

The starring cast of the series includes Angela Bundalovic, Lola Corfixen, Zlatko Buric, Andreas Lykke Jorgensen, Jason Hendel-Forssell, LiIi Zhang, and Dragana Milutinovic.

Check out the trailer:

