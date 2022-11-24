 
Thursday Nov 24 2022
Kanye West warned of losing custody of kids amid scandals

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Kanye West could face the setback of losing the custody of his four children to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper has been hit by several accusations of showing personal photos of his ex-wife to his former coworkers.

Not only this, Kanye made a blunder of not turning up to his scheduled deposition on November 16.

A family law attorney told The Sun, “If Kanye refuses to show up to his deposition, the Judge could sanction him monetarily, make him pay counsel fees, and if it is an egregious enough discovery violation, the judge may be able to bar him from putting on a case at trial.

"In most divorce cases, the parties can at least work out some of the issues. But, given his behaviour and apparent unreasonableness, everything may be in dispute, from custody to distribution of assets.

"For two very wealthy people who do not need each other's money, the custody issues will be most important.

"His disparaging posts about Kim and her family in the media, and his nonsensical proposals including that the children attend two different schools at once, are going to likely be used to show that he cannot reasonably co-parent and does not have the children's best interests in mind."

