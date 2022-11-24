Inside Kanye West and Adidas heated beef

Kanye West and Adidas have been together since 3013 but the bond broke up in September 2022 when the rapper lashed out at former Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted.

The hip-hop star took to social media to let his follower know that he lacks control in their partnership.

"They were slowing down my allotments and copying my ideas.

"They were supposed to do stores and they never did stores, but this company grew 85 per cent last year,” Kanye told CNVC’s Closing Bell.

Adidas in October stated: “After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review.

"We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period."

However, Kanye’s relationship with Adidas only turned sour as in October 2022 the brand dropped the rapper amid anti-Semitic remarks.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.

"Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.

"After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies.

"Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect,” the brand said.