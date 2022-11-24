Khloe Kardashian IG story sparks rumours of feud with sisters

 
Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian left their sister Kim Kardashian embarrassed in a resurfaced clip.

Taking to Instagram Story, Khloe shared the old clip to confess: “OMG we were (expletive) lol”.

The clip shows the duo FaceTiming Kim as they keep repeating a word, probably in German, as the sisters flash their wine glasses toward the phone camera.

"What?" asks the SKIMS mogul before adding: "You guys are so lame."

The duo, spending a day out together, threw an inappropriate question at Kim as they asked: “We want to know what colour is your (expletive)?"

This post came amid the rumours that the Kardashian-Jenner siblings are feuding and the speculation only picked up steam after Kim threw shade at Kourtney in a resurfaced clip.

Reacting to the sister’s apparent feud on the Ellen DeGeneres show, fans bombarded Reddit with their opinion.

One person wrote: "Yeah she didn't have to do that, she will take any opportunity to dig at Kourtney” while a second fan commented, "The way she didn’t even hesitate," with another adding, "I would’ve just taken the leave."

Another comment read: "I maintain she's always been jealous of Kourt."

