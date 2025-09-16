Matt Reeves promises unparalleled cinematic experience in 'The Batman Part 2'

'The Batman Part 2' filmmaker shares rare details about movie

Matt Reeves has made a promise of an unparalleled cinematic experience unlike anything seen before in the Batman series.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the American filmmaker candidly discussed what fans can expect from The Batman Part 2.

Referring to the 2022’s Batman, he began, “Because of what the first movie was and what [The Batman: Part 2] is, which is so much a detective story.”

Sharing exciting details about the upcoming movie, he told the outlet, “The idea of trying to protect the secrets of the movie is super important because it's a mystery. That would be an extra level of heartbreak if that part of it started getting out.

“You wanna keep the surprise so the fans can have the fun experience that I always love going to the movies, which was to go and be surprised,” the 59-year-old director added.

Revealing his plan to take Robert Pattinson’s on screen character, Batman, to next level that fans have never seen before, he explained, “He's Batman, so if he doesn't like it, not good.

“So, I was super excited because I thought that he really would [like it] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman, and for Bruce has never been done before in this way.

“And I had a feeling he would respond in this way, the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging. And of course, I'm nervous every time anyone reads it because we put all this passion into it but you hope people connect to what you're trying to do,” Matt Reeves concluded.

The Batman Part 2 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 1, 2027.