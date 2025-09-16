Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, & more set to headline music festival

Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, & Karol G set to headline 2026's Coachella

Coachella just unveiled its official line-up for the 2026 Music and Arts Festival.

Justin Bieber, Sabina Carpenter, and Kajol G are all set to perform at the famous U.S. music festival, which will be held in April 2026.

Other artists who will perform at the musical festival include Teddy Swims, Central Sea, Sexy Red, Labyrinth, Ethel Cain, Dijon, The Strokes, Swan Lee, Labyrinth, Swan Lee, Royal Oates, David Byrne and Addison Rae.

As per schedule, Young Thug, Laufey, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs, BIGBANG, and Subtronics will also perform on the Coachella stage.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Coachella 2026 passes go on sale Friday, September 19. YouTube returns as the music festival's official streaming partner.

2026 Coachella is scheduled for April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2026, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Last year, the musical festival was headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Benson Boone.