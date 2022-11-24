Kendall Jenner decides to move to Ranch: 'I am an actual cowgirl'

The American model and founder of 818 Tequila Kendall Jenner revealed her plans to move to a ranch.

On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teased that she may be in the market for a new house which is big enough for her and all her horses.



In the end of the episode Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all these things, but… I'm moving to a ranch."

A producer off camera tells Jenner, "You're going to end up with horses somewhere," to which she responds, "I am an actual cowgirl."

Previously in October, Jenner discussed about her new passion for interior design in another episode of The Kardashians.

She revealed her plans to start flipping houses after disclosing that a potential renovation project was in the works with best friend Fai Khadra.

