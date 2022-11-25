 
Hilaria Baldwin marks gratitude day with ‘epic fail’ family Thanksgiving snap

Hilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec Baldwin get into Thanksgiving festive spirit as they marked the gratitude holiday with their adorable family.

The entrepreneur, 38, took to her Instagram handle and dropped a hilarious picture to show off her big family's attempt at the perfect Thanksgiving photo and left fans in awe.

Hilaria, who shares seven children with husband Alec, gave her 986,000 followers a glimpse that how hard is get children to sit still for the camera.

Sharing the picture, the yoga instructor wrote in the caption, “Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours.”

“Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives,” she concluded.

In the shared image, Hilaria could be seen trying to comfort one of her distressed kid, while the Rust actor, 64, was looking elsewhere.

Hilaria and Alec share kids Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Maria, 21 months, and Ilaria, 2 months, and regularly upload sweet family snaps.

The sweet Thanksgiving post received love and support from fans, with one user replying, "It's not an epic fail. It is real life. It is natural. It is not fake nor posed. It's authentic. The best. Happy Gratitude Day to you, too."

