Friday Nov 25 2022
Princess Diana boyfriend majorly missing from 'The Crown': 'Love of her life'

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Princess Diana's love flame, who she described as the 'love of her life' is notably missing from season five of The Crown.

Royal expert Christina Garibaldi spoke about how the former Princess fo Wales lover, James Hewitt, has no reference in the show. 

Quoting a comment from a watcher of the show Ms Garibaldi said: "One of the things that stood out to me was [that] there was no mention of James Hewitt who was in Diana's life for a long time and she described him as the love of her life."

Her co-host Christine Ross agreed: "As soon as I read it, I was thinking to myself you're so right.

"How did you leave out this entire, you know, chapter of this drama."

She added: They play a little bit in the last season on Diana having her own affairs but I think The Crown, they're trying to depict a larger narrative this season and so they've left out things that didn't tell the story that they were trying to get to at the end.

"Which is a shame because we've missed so many really interesting historical moments," Ms Ross noted.

