Friday Nov 25 2022
Liam Hemsworth snubs ex-wife Miley Cyrus as she tries to reconnect

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Liam Hemsworth does not want to have any contact with his ex-wife Miley Cyrus who is trying her best to reconnect with the actor.

The Most Dangerous Game star ignores the Party in the U.S.A. singer every time she tries to reach out, an insider spilled to Radar Online.

The source told the outlet that Cyrus has tried “several times” to establish friendly relations with Hemsworth three years after their shocking divorce.

However, the actor “snubs” her whenever she reaches out, the source said while adding, “Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again.”

“But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her,” the insider revealed.

This comes amid reports of a feud between Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus ever since he started a relationship with singer Firerose.

In her efforts to talk to Hemsworth again, Cyrus even purchased a house in Malibu where Hemsworth often hangs out.

“I think Liam’s worst fear now,” said the insider, “is running into Miley at the grocery store!”

Hemsworth and Cyrus parted ways in 2019 after a decade-long romance and almost one year of marriage. The ex-lovers' divorce was finalized in 2020.

At the time, some insiders close to Cyrus alleged that she did not want to end their marriage and was willing to do everything to get back together with Hemsworth. 

