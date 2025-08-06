Gary Numan's wife Gemma O'Neil to have ‘cervical disc' replacement

Gary Numan’s wife Gemma O'Neil to undergo spinal surgery

Gary Numan’s wife Gemma O'Neil is preparing for another surgical procedure.

The 57-year-old, who married the musician in 1997 – has spent years suffering chronic neck pain and migraines for which she underwent an operation last year.

Now in her latest update, Gemma has announced that she would undergoing major surgery to replace "five cervical discs" after her husband finishes his current tour later this year.

"Just had my spine procedure in London again like last year it gave me 8 months relief!” she began in her Instagram caption.

Gemma continued, "The neck pain and migraines came screaming back! So I’ve come again to hope to get me through the next few months until I absolutely have to have 5 cervical discs removed and replaced asap after the @garynuman tour!”

"This pain relief throughout cervical pain and thoracic should kick in soon ! Pleeeeeease god may it [sic]!" Gary’s spouse, who has three daughters with the musician – further mentioned.

She added, "Then [after the spinal surgery it's] home to LA for my kidney autotransplantation for the nutcracker syndrome!”

"I was diagnosed with #nutcrackersyndrome syndrome ... crushed renal vein ... a couple months back after 2 years of weird harsh pains ! ... I’m a broken nightmare! Hopefully getting fixed!" Gemma O Neil concluded.