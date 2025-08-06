 
John Cena reflects on his vulnerable side: 'I try'

John Cena made rare confession about how he becomes motivated to work after entertaining folks

August 06, 2025

Photo: John Cena reflects on his vulnerable side: 'I try'

John Cena recently got candid about the rare side of his personality. 

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the former wrestler shed light on the "vulnerable side that fans don’t always see onscreen."

“My job is to entertain folks,” the 48-year-old began. 

“I try to just do the best that I can each day, because I’m not perfect,” he added. 

“But I try to just be as useful and grateful as I can.”

He also said of the role of Peacemaker, “This has changed my life.” 

He even claimed, “It’s a great show that’s more than just action. It’s a love story. It’s a workplace comedy. We’re the long shots, the lovable losers.”

In conclusion of this topic, he heaped praise for his co-stars by saying, he and Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Holland “support each other and allow each other to take big swings."

"It’s fun,” he remarked in conclusion. 

During the same chat, he discussed his announcement last July that he plans to retire from the ring in 2025.

“Age plays a factor,” he said candidly.

“I’m not as strong or as fast as I used to be. I made a promise when I started gaining some notoriety that when I’m a step slower, I will go, because there will be kids just as hungry as I was who have earned a shot to see if they can make it.”

