MGK reveals how he deals with hate from 'insecure' men

MGK reflects on hate, says it comes from men who can't be themselves

MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, is reflecting on the hate he receives and how he deals with it.

The rapper, who began his career two decades ago, has sustained a thriving career, but has also faced hate for his tattooed persona, his expressive dressing, which isn’t strictly masculine, and his genre-bending music.

"I became so hated for, what has become apparent to me, no reason . . . just because I artistically express myself, through fashion, music, whatever — because I choose to not stay contained into a societal box," he reflected in an interview with People.

The artist simply ignores the hate as he prepares to release his new album Lost Americana on Friday, Aug. 8.

"The hate for me has become so pop culture that it's almost like that's automatically what you say to fit in."

"That s--- doesn't even mean anything to me. I've let it go completely to where I'm like, 'Oh, that's a joke.' I've realized they're the conformists…"

MGK pointed out that most of the hate comes from men, while "the girls or the gays that come to watch the show — or that tune in to listen — they wear their fandom on their chest"

"I think people just don't like that I do whatever the f--- I want, and it's a reflection of them not being able to do whatever they want," he added.

"I think men let their insecurity rule their entirety. I think to them, they're like, 'He's supposed to be like this, because this is this carnal, archaic way of what men are...' I'm like, look, we can be protectors, and all these other things that we're supposed to be, and also be expressive and vulnerable and emotional, and we can dress how we want, look how we want," he explained.

MGK's new album Lost Americana is a blend of pop, punk, and hip-hop.