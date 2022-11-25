Royal family set to welcome new baby: Monaco's Louis, wife Marie announce pregnancy

file footage

The Monegasque royal family is all set to welcome a new baby to the family with Louis Ducruet, grandson of Grace Kelly and Rainer III and nephew of Prince Albert of Monaco, announcing that he is expecting his first child with wife Marie Ducruet.



Louis and Marie, who tied the knot in 2019, took to their Instagram on Thursday to share the delightful news with an adorable photo with their dog Pancake wearing a shirt that read ‘soon to be big brother.’

They captioned their post, “An adventure is about to begin,” with a black heart.

The couple themselves looked radiant as ever in the photo, with Marie seen in a black and white blouse with black trousers and Louis in a grey jumper over a white shirt and grey chinos.

Louis and Marie’s announcements comes just months after they shared their family plans in April this year, telling French magazine Point de Vue that Louis wanted a child now that their relationship has hit the 10-year-mark while Marie wanted to focus on her career.

The couple also shared that while Marie would be content with two kids, Louis wants more, with him saying: “Ideally, I'd like to have three to four children. I have one brother and three sisters. Having a big family just like mine would be true bliss.”

Louis and Marie first met in 2011 at the Skema Business School in France, with Louis proposing to Marie in 2018.