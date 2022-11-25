 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi 'thankful' for many things on Thanksgiving Day

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi ‘thankful’ for many things on Thanksgiving Day
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi ‘thankful’ for many things on Thanksgiving Day 

Millie Bobby Brown has shared that she is thankful for so many things on this Thanksgiving Day, including her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things famed actress, 18, spent the festive holiday with her beau and shared glimpses of their quality time shared together with her fans on social media.

The Enola Holmes actress highlighted her relationship with Bongiovi, 20, in an Instagram post on Thursday that also featured the pair enjoying the holiday by the pool.

In the montage, which had True by Spandau Ballet playing in the background, Brown shared a few sunny selfies, a photo of Bongiovi, and more.

"Thankful," Brown wrote over the video. She added in the caption: "thankful for many ppl, things, and animals."

Bongiovi, on the other hand, shared a clip of himself and Brown holding hands and captioned it as, "Plenty to be thankful for."

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 after they shared a selfie together. They later went Instagram official that November.

Last month, Bongiovi joined Brown for the New York City premiere of her Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2. The couple walked the red carpet together.

