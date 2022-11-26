 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Queen said ONE WORD before 'firing' Prince Andrew over Jeffrey Epstein

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II had a simplistic response to Prince Andrew when he confessed about his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Close friend of Prince Philip, author Gyles Brandreth says in his book: "The first time he gave her the full account of the whole sorry saga, she listened carefully.

"Then the Queen, who never said more than was necessary, responded with just one word: 'Intriguing.'"

Mr Brandreth added that due to the "cloud hanging over his reputation", the Queen "essentially fired her own son".

But she continued to "stand by" her son.

Earlier this year, Her Majesty stripped Andrew's royal patronages and military titles ahead of his sexual assault civil lawsuit hearing.

