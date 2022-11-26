 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Margot Robbie admits 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was 'good enough'

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Margot Robbie has admitted she didn’t believe she was a ‘good actor’ until she watched herself in I, Tonya.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor, 32, attended BAFTA: A Life In Pictures event in London on Tuesday (Nov. 22), and she candidly discussed her role as figure skater Tonya Harding in the 2017 black comedy biopic.

Speaking to an audience, Robbie said it was "the first time I watched a movie and went, ‘OK, I’m a good actor’”.

In the 2017 film, Robbie’s first major producing credit, she portrayed real-life figure skater Harding. She received a Best Actress Oscar nomination and a BAFTA nod for her performance.

Robbie also reflected on her near-30 film acting credits and her work as a producer over the last decade. She explained that following I, Tonya success she felt she was "good enough" to "reach out to my idols," including writer-director Quentin Tarantino. according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The Suicide Squad actor said that contacting Tarantino, 59, ultimately led her to her role as Sharon Tate in 2019's Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood and that working with the director was "a bucket list thing for me."

While Robbie received little screen time compared to that of her co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, she said that the smaller role “did not bother her” and that she “thought we got across what we wanted to get across” with the film.

Robbie will be next seen in Babylon and Barbie.

