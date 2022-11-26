 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Kanye West says Adidas takes him to court for $275 million 

Kanye West said Adidas sued him for $275 million in advertising fees, and his bank accounts are frozen.

The former billionaire posted this information on a Twitter video on Thanksgiving, captioned with his campaign hashtag "YE24."

The beginning of the video hinted that the sportswear giant took action on November 16, a week after the company's third-quarter earnings call, in which it forecasted the profit by 2022, citing the loss from the cancellation of its relationship with West.

After Insider contacted about the claims made in Ye's video, Adidas declined to comment but pointed to its October 25 announcement ending their partnership, when the company added it would "stop all payments to Ye and his companies."

