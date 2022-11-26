 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Web Desk

Shakira makes shocking revelations about Gerard Pique relationship amid tax fraud case

Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

File Footage 

Shakira said she and her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique had “no firm commitment” with each other until they welcome their second baby boy in 2015.

The Waka Waka hitmaker made the revelation after she was called out by Spanish state prosecutors to serve eight years in prison over alleged £12 million tax fraud.

The mother-of-two is accused of not paying14.5 million euros ($14.7 million) in tax income between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira's representatives say she did not live in Spain.

Shakira, who has been awaiting the trial, said in an statement that she was not properly living in Spain till 2015 as her romance with the Barcelona player wasn’t solid till then.

As per Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Shakira said, "There was no firm commitment between the two and they could only see each other during holidays or fleeting trips, either in Barcelona or in other parts of the world."

She added that it wasn’t until the end of 2014 that the lovebirds decided to have a proper house where they could stay together in Spain.

Shakira, who met Pique in 2010, gave birth to his first son, Milan, in 2013, and the duo welcomed their second son, Sasha. in 2015.

The former couple parted ways earlier this year without disclosing the reason of their shocking split. 

