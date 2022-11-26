Irina Shayk wraps loving arm around Bradley Cooper amid reconciliation rumours

Irina Shayk wrapped a loving arm around Bradley Cooperwhich added more weightage to their rekindled romance as they spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter Lea on Thursday.

The supermodel, 36, and the actor, 47, appeared to be doting parents as they headed home to NYC to celebrate the holidays, with Bradley carrying Lea, five.

Irina linked arms with Bradley in a show of affection while clad in a black hoodie and joggers, teamed with shades.

Meanwhile, Bradley wore a grey hoodie and joggers, paired with a festive 'Love' woolen hat as he chatted to Lea, who was adorable in a pink tracksuit.

Bradley and Irina welcomed Lea in 2017, but just two years later they ended their romantic relationship.

In August the mega stars took a family vacation and Irina shared snaps from the trip on Instagram.

The post sparked rumors of a reconciliation as fans presumed the twosome was on again.

Then, the co-parents began appearing in public together on various occasions.