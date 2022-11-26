 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Irina Shayk wraps loving arm around Bradley Cooper amid reconciliation rumours

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Irina Shayk wrapped a loving arm around Bradley Cooperwhich added more weightage to their rekindled romance as they spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter Lea on Thursday.

The supermodel, 36, and the actor, 47, appeared to be doting parents as they headed home to NYC to celebrate the holidays, with Bradley carrying Lea, five.

Irina linked arms with Bradley in a show of affection while clad in a black hoodie and joggers, teamed with shades.

Meanwhile, Bradley wore a grey hoodie and joggers, paired with a festive 'Love' woolen hat as he chatted to Lea, who was adorable in a pink tracksuit.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Bradley and Irina welcomed Lea in 2017, but just two years later they ended their romantic relationship.

In August the mega stars took a family vacation and Irina shared snaps from the trip on Instagram.

The post sparked rumors of a reconciliation as fans presumed the twosome was on again.

Then, the co-parents began appearing in public together on various occasions.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin doesn’t mind if people get their ‘pronouns wrong’

‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin doesn’t mind if people get their ‘pronouns wrong’
Casey Affleck seems UPSET with girlfriend as they have row in street on Thanksgiving Day

Casey Affleck seems UPSET with girlfriend as they have row in street on Thanksgiving Day
Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63
Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor

Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

Jungkook surpasses 600M streams on Spotify

Jungkook surpasses 600M streams on Spotify

Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?

Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?
BTS wins Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022

BTS wins Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022

Victoria Beckham's London store has no queues amid backlash over David’s ambassadorship

Victoria Beckham's London store has no queues amid backlash over David’s ambassadorship
‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’

‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’
Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Emma Watson surprises her autistic fan

Emma Watson surprises her autistic fan