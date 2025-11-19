Ethan Slater praises Ariana Grande's performance in 'Wicked: For Good' amid breakup rumors

Ethan Slater has nothing but praise for his girlfriend Ariana Grande!

Speaking to Extra, the 33-year-old actor said that Ariana's performance in Wicked: For Good is "out of this world."

"Ariana [Grande]'s performance is out of this world and Cynthia [Erivo]’s performance is unbelievable," said Ethan.

Saluting his and Ariana's costars, he said, "And Johnny [Bailey] is so beautiful, and Michelle [Yeoh] and Jeff [Goldblum] and I got to work with Marissa [Bode], you know, from this close away for this whole movie and yet getting to see her on the big screen, it's just so moving."

"I'm so proud of this movie and it’s so different from the first one, and yet it feels like the obvious true continuation of it," added Ethan, who began dating Ariana in 2023.

On November 17, Ethan and Slater dismissed the breakup rumors as they made a joint appearance at the premiere of the second Wicked film in New York City.

The two stars were seen interacting at the event following reports that their romance was crumbling.

“They both have a lot going on, but their relationship is the real deal,” the source told People magazine.

“They’re incredibly supportive of each other’s careers and so excited for everyone to see their new film," added the confidant.

Wicked: For Good is set to release in theaters on November 21.