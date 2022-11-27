Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle in race to win Americans?

Kate Middleton and Prince William, set to fly to the US this week on their first official visit abroad as the Prince and Princess of Wales, are very excited to meet Americans days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's extraordinary show in New York.



William and Kate's tour would be quite different from Meghan and Harry's glitzy award bash in the United States.



The parents-of- three, who are set to spend three days in Boston, Massachusetts, will attend the second Earthshot Prize Awards. They have headed over to the States since the Sussex's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Kate will also take a solo trip to visit the Centre on the Developing Child at Harvard University, which works with her Centre for Early Childhood.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will award the people for their contribution to make the world save in Boston, while Meghan and Harry will attend a lavish ceremony in NY to accept award for taking a stance against "structural racism" in the Royal Family, according to different media outlets citing Kerry Kennedy, president of the Organisation.



It comes after the Duchess alleged an unnamed royal of raising “concerns” about the “skin colour” of her and Harry’s eldest child in her Oprah chat. Archie's mom declined to reveal the identity of the racist royal as it would be too "damaging" for them.

The Ripple of Hope gala, that would be hosted by President John F. Kennedy's niece Kerry Kennedy, has a top-tier 'Pioneer' package that costs a cool $1 million and includes four seats at the top table where the Meghan and Harry expected to be seated, according to MailOnline.

The ceremony - where tables are being sold for up to $1million (830k) - will take place on December 6, just days after Kate and Wills leave the US on December 2.

Kate and William will reportedly not have time to rub shoulders with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their busy tour to the US. They will meet the people who love the new Princess of wales as their supersaver.