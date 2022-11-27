 
Sunday Nov 27 2022
Web Desk

Queen believed Prince Harry had 'perhaps a little' love overdose on Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Queen was concerned that Prince Harry was 'perhaps a little over-in-love' with wife Meghan Markle.

British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth writes in his book “Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait" that Her Majesty wanted grandson to slow down a little.

“This was as far as she came – to my knowledge at least – to ever uttering a word against the new Duchess of Sussex,”  they noted.

When the Sussexes decided to leave UK and expose the Royal institution on Oprah Winfrey tell all, the Queen was more worried about her grandson.

“I can tell you, because I know this, that the Queen was always more concerned for Harry’s well-being than about ‘this television nonsense’, meaning both the Oprah Winfrey interview."

