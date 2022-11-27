 
Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth step out with 8-month-old daughter: See Photos

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth appear to be enjoying parenthood.

The new parents were spotted taking their 8-month-old daughter, Isabel, on a family trip to Disneyland on Friday, November 25, 2022.

In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, the doting parents were dressed in casual attire as they walked around the California theme park with their child and a baby pink stroller in tow.

Goth, 29, can be seen wearing a short-sleeve blue shirt on top of black jeans, sneakers. She wore dark sunglasses carried a backpack as walked around munching on some popcorn.

Meanwhile, LaBeouf, 36, opted for a pair of lounge pants, black sunglasses, sneakers and a black, white and grey shirt. His hair was slicked back. The new father was also spotted holding his daughter in the baby carrier as he roamed around the place with Goth.

The on-again, off-again couple got back together in 2021 and welcomed their baby girl in March 2022.

In September, the Transformers’ actor previously admitted that the arrival of his daughter has made him “accountable” for the things that he does, referencing to his baby as the “ultimate parole officer.”

“Having a daughter and knowing that your daughter is one day gonna search your name in a search engine and see that you are a deplorable, disgusting piece of s–t, that s–t hits,” LaBeouf said on the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast at the time, referencing the sexual abuse allegations that were made against him in 2021 by FKA Twigs.

“I have now until she’s literate to create a relationship with her where she knows me more than this idea of who I am in the public.”

