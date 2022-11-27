 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Katie Price's new hairdo gives her a killer look

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Katie Price wowed fans with her breathtaking look in her brand new hair colour on Saturday as she head to shoot content for her Only Fans channel.

The former glamour model, 44, who often likes to experiment with her hair colour took to Instagram to debut her new look after ditching her trademark blonde locks and debuting her new brunette hairdo.

In the pictures, shared on DailyMail Katie looked absolutely hot as she cut a casual figure in a black knitted long-sleeve cardigan, teamed with skin-tight leggings and a pair of boots.

Katie accessorised with a stylish brown crossbody bag as she casually strolled down the street and made us fall in love with her.

She opted for a very glamorous makeup look with a smokey eye and nude lips while showing off her hair transformation

It comes after Katie was reportedly grieving the loss of her sixth pet on Friday after her beloved Pomeranian dog Sharon was killed after she allegedly escaped and ran onto the road where she was hit by a car.

