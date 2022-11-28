 
pakistan
Monday Nov 28 2022
'Fearing custodial killing' Azam Swati approaches IHC

Monday Nov 28, 2022

PTI leader Azam Swati addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on November 1, 2022. — Twitter/PTI
  • Petition says Swati can be subjected to any sort of inhuman treatment.
  • Says he shouldn't be transferred to any other place.
  • Senator details of the cases registered against him.

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati approached the Islamabad High Court on Monday concerning the cases filed against him for tweeting against senior military officers. 

Swati filed a petition which said that the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) filed a case against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

In his petition, the senator said that he was subjected to the worst torture while in custody. He said that he has information that he can be killed in custody.

"Azam Swati can be subjected to any sort of inhuman treatment," read the petition, seeking the details of the cases registered against him.

The PTI leader in his petition stated that basic human rights should be ensured in his matter.

Swati should not be transferred to any other place, said the petition, adding that cases have been filed against the senator in Sindh.

The federal government, FIA and inspector general of Sindh and Balochistan were made parties in the petition.

A day earlier, Swati was arrested and sent on a two-day physical remand for using foul language for the army chief and other senior military officers from his farmhouse located in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

He was arrested by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing and a case was registered for libel and the PECA. 

The senator was arrested under Sections 500, 501, 505 and 109. He was also arrested under the same provisions last month.

