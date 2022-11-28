 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares King Charles viral dance video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend Omid Scobie has shared King Charles dance video, which went viral a few weeks back.

King Charles throwback dance video took the internet by storm in October ahead of his coronation next year.

In the video from 1985, the then Prince, now a king, can be seen breakdancing during visit to Middleton-on-Sea in West Sussex.

He joined the young people and at one point even volunteered to have a go at breakdancing.

Although, King Charles, then a 37-year-old young prince, didn't quite master the breakdancing moves, but royal fans were certainly impressed by his willingness to take part.

Omid Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom, shared the video with caption “Me ignoring the ‘SKIP INTRO’ button during the #WhiteLotus theme song.”

Charles, 74, will be formally crowned at London´s Westminster Abbey, following a long tradition dating back more than 900 years.

The monarch´s wife, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, will also be crowned, the palace has confirmed.

