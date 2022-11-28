 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry given cheeky nickname by ex-lover over odd habit

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Prince Harry’s alleged ex-lover has come out to talk about her short-lived romance with the royal
Prince Harry’s alleged ex-lover has come out to talk about her short-lived romance with the royal

Prince Harry’s alleged ex-lover has come out to talk about her short-lived romance with the royal, even revealing the silly nickname she gave him over a particularly odd habit of his.

Talking to The Sun recently, former US reality star Catherine Ommanney, now 51, revealed that she ‘had the time of her life’ with a 21-year-old Prince Harry all the way back in 2006 when she was about 34.

Sharing how the Duke of Sussex gave her the ‘most passionate kiss’ she’s ever had, Catherine also revealed the fun nickname that she gave the young prince back in the day based on a rather quirky habit of his.

As per Catherine, a 21-year-old Prince Harry ‘had a habit of sucking on lollipops’, which made her give him the fun and sweet nickname ‘baby’.

Catherine also shared that Prince Harry, who at the time was in an on-again off-again relationship with ex Chelsy Davy, always ‘dreamed of living an ordinary life’.

Prince Harry is now married to Meghan Markle since 2018, and the couple now live in Montecito with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, since stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Eminem faces off Spider-Man on Marvel's comic book cover

Eminem faces off Spider-Man on Marvel's comic book cover
Prince Harry’s ‘always’ wanted to ditch royals and live ‘normal life’: Ex-lover

Prince Harry’s ‘always’ wanted to ditch royals and live ‘normal life’: Ex-lover
Mike Tindall reveals there's not much to living in Buckingham Palace

Mike Tindall reveals there's not much to living in Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton, Prince William super excited for US trip

Kate Middleton, Prince William super excited for US trip
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ iconic dance had a surprising easter egg

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ iconic dance had a surprising easter egg
Netflix 'Wednesday' season 2 will have more of The Addams Family, showrunner

Netflix 'Wednesday' season 2 will have more of The Addams Family, showrunner
Adele celebrates her fan moment with Shania Twain as she attends Las Vegas gig

Adele celebrates her fan moment with Shania Twain as she attends Las Vegas gig

Jenna Ortega reveals her memorable Netflix ‘Wednesday’ dialogue

Jenna Ortega reveals her memorable Netflix ‘Wednesday’ dialogue

Britney Spears’ eerie post adds to fans concerns she’s in mental asylum

Britney Spears’ eerie post adds to fans concerns she’s in mental asylum
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares King Charles viral dance video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares King Charles viral dance video
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey take a stroll in Beverly Hills after Tokyo tour

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey take a stroll in Beverly Hills after Tokyo tour

Miley Cyrus enjoys cosy date with beau Maxx Morando amid family feud

Miley Cyrus enjoys cosy date with beau Maxx Morando amid family feud