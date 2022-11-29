 
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Elon Musk promised to show Talulah Riley 'his rockets' on third date

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Elon Musk famously married British actress Talulah Riley two times.

The billionaire first tied the knot wit Riley from 2010 to 2012. A  year after parting ways, Musk went on to propose the actress again before finally divorcing her in 2016.  

Speaking about their romance, author Ashlee Vance, shared unknown details in her 2015 book 'Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest.

Writing about their third date, Vance shares how Musk offered to show Riley his 'rockets.'

As reported by Daily Star, she wrote: "The couple had lunch the next day and then went to the White Cube, a modern art gallery, and then back to Musk’s hotel room.

"Musk told Riley, a virgin, that he wanted to show her his rockets."

Riley, as per the author, said: "I was skeptical, but he did actually show me rocket videos. Once."

Other famous stars that Elon Musk has dated in the past include actress Amber Heard and singer Grimes.

