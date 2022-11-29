Kate Middleton, Prince William seek sweet advice from fans ahead of US visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William have sought a sweet advice from the royal fans ahead of their US visit this week.



The Prince and Princess of Wales will arrive in Boston on Wednesday for the Earthshot Prize.

The royal couple shared Good Morning Britain poll for the favourite carol for this year’s Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on Christmas Eve.

Kate Middleton and Prince William tweeted, “Help us decide the final carol for Together At Christmas” along with a Christmas tree emoji.

Earlier, the GMB tweeted “The Princess of Wales would like your help to choose the final carol for this year’s Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on Christmas Eve. Which is your favourite?”

The latest US trip will be the new Prince and Princess of Wales' first overseas excursion since the death of Queen Elizabeth, which meant William - Charles's eldest son - became the heir to the throne.