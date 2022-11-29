 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Mindy Kaling recalls moment she ‘fell in love’ with Anne Hathaway

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Mindy Kaling recalls moment she ‘fell in love’ with Anne Hathaway
Mindy Kaling recalls moment she ‘fell in love’ with Anne Hathaway

Mindy Kaling commended her costar for an interview where she expertly handled her composure.

During Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles in October 2022, Mindy Kaling applauded her co-star Hathaway on how she kept her composure during a very uncomfortable 2012 interview with then-Today show host Matt Lauer.

“From the age of 18 years old [Hathaway] has been objectified regularly, and despite loving her as a performer I'll tell you when I fell in love with her," Kaling told the audience of Hathaway during her speech at the event.

Kaling costarred with Hathaway in 2018’s Ocean's 8, referenced the 2012 world premiere of Les Miserables. During the event, a photographer had “positioned his camera low so he could take a photo up her skirt” and that moment was rehashed at by then-Today show host Matt Lauer.

“On the Today show the next morning, Matt Lauer said to her in this chastising, someone-has-been-naughty way, 'Anne Hathaway I've seen a lot of you lately’,” Kaling said. “First of all, gross. Are you like a lame uncle at Thanksgiving?”

“And then he asked her what's the lesson learned from something like that, referring to paparazzi ambushing her — as if she was the one who had done something wrong,” she continued.

“Annie simply responded, ‘It kind of made me sad on two accounts’,” Kaling added.

“One that we live in an age when someone takes a picture of someone in a vulnerable moment and rather than delete it and do the decent thing, sells it. And I'm sorry that we live in a culture that commodifies sexuality of unwilling participants.”

During the interview Hathaway expertly switched the conversation back to the movie they were promoting.

According to People, the interview took place over four years before Lauer was ousted from the Today show in November 2017, when NBC revealed that the former anchor was fired due to a complaint of "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle helped prepare Thanksgiving meal for homeless women

Meghan Markle helped prepare Thanksgiving meal for homeless women
Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan receives death threats

Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan receives death threats
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega opens up on her relation with Enid Sinclair

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega opens up on her relation with Enid Sinclair
Meghan Markle shares latest statement ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US visit

Meghan Markle shares latest statement ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US visit
Kanye West almost RUN INTO former pals Jay-Z & Beyonce

Kanye West almost RUN INTO former pals Jay-Z & Beyonce
Hugh Grant was not keen on doing the iconic dancing scene in 'Love Actually'

Hugh Grant was not keen on doing the iconic dancing scene in 'Love Actually'
Miley Cyrus' mother Tish moves on with Dominic Purcell after ‘painful’ Billy Ray split

Miley Cyrus' mother Tish moves on with Dominic Purcell after ‘painful’ Billy Ray split

Hailey Bieber reveals she has 'painful' ovarian cyst the size of apple: ‘Not a baby’

Hailey Bieber reveals she has 'painful' ovarian cyst the size of apple: ‘Not a baby’
Kim Kardashian gets her new custom minivan in ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ clip, ‘amazing’

Kim Kardashian gets her new custom minivan in ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ clip, ‘amazing’
Queen 'cancer' news deliberately spilled before Harry 'breaks' it: Expert

Queen 'cancer' news deliberately spilled before Harry 'breaks' it: Expert
When will series 'Obliterated' release on Netflix? Find out

When will series 'Obliterated' release on Netflix? Find out
Victoria Beckham reveals son Romeo's dog ruined her luxury advent calendar

Victoria Beckham reveals son Romeo's dog ruined her luxury advent calendar