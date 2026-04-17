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What to expect from 'Top Gun 3' after Maverick's massive success

'Top Gun 3' is officially in development at Paramount, with Tom Cruise set to return as Pete Maverick Mitchell

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 17, 2026

What to expect from &apos;Top Gun 3&apos; after Maverick&apos;s massive success
Tom Cruise ready for another high speed ride in 'Top Gun 3'

Tom Cruise is preparing for the next Top Gun story and after the massive success of Top Gun Maverick, expectations are naturally very high.

The last film did more than just entertain, it brought people back to cinemas at a time when the industry was struggling and also gave a strong emotional story alongside the action.

Because of that, the next film is expected to carry the story forward in a meaningful way, not just repeat the same formula.

Work on the script has already started but everything is being handled carefully as the 63-year-old Hollywood icon has always been very passionate about this work.

Cruise said before that it took years to find the right story for the previous film, so the same level of effort is going into this one.

The story, however, is likely to continue exploring Maverick’s role as a mentor, especially after his connection with Rooster in the last film.

There is also hope that actors like Miles Teller and Glen Powell will return, as they became a key part of the newer storyline.

Another important thing is the style of the film, as Tom Cruise star prefers real flying scenes instead of heavy visual effects, which is expected to continue.

The film is still a few years away but the focus is clearly on building something that lives up to the last movie’s impact.

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